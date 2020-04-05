When Kriti Sanon And Sister Nupur Flaunted Their Pink Hairband Looks On Instagram

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media and she recently posted a video on her Instagram where she told her audience to stay at home during Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has not only been spreading awareness about the Coronavirus but she is also seen telling her fans how to spend time during their quarantine. She has been revealing her talent on social media and during her quarantine, she has been sharing videos of her own poems. Kriti Sanon recently posted a romantic poem on her social media and the poem received views in millions.

The actor recently also crossed gained 30 million followers on Instagram. During her quarantine, Kriti Sanon was also seen wearing a pink hairband in some of her videos and pictures on Instagram. In fact, not only Kriti Sanon but her sister Nupur Sanon was also seen wearing the same hairband.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Found A New Hairstylist In Sister Nupur In THIS Throwback Video

Kriti Sanon's pink hairband look

In this picture, the actor is seen wearing a white T-shirt with a pink hairband. The actor recently posted the image during her quarantine. She mentioned in the post that she was trying to declutter her wardrobe. She also posted a video during Janata Curfew where she was seen with her family. Kriti Sanon opted for the same look in the video also. Kriti Sanon also shared a monochrome photo with the outfit.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon's Diet: What Does She Eat In A Day To Maintain Her Glowing Skin And Fit Body?

In this video, Kriti Sanon is wearing a pink sweater with a pink hairband that complements her overall look. In the video, she talked about how the coronavirus lockdown has given people a lot of time to do things they did not have time to do. She also recited a poem that she wrote.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Urge Everyone To Follow Social Distancing In PIB's Videos; See

Nupur Sanon's pink hairband look

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Nailed Tarun Tahiliani's Design Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.