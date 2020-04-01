Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Urge Everyone To Follow Social Distancing In PIB's Videos; See

After Contagion's lead star cast urged people across the world to stay home in PSA videos amid the Coronavirus crisis, recently the period drama Panipat's lead couple Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also shot similar PSA videos addressing the importance of social distancing.

The duo requested everyone to stay home and stay safe during the lockdown imposed by the government of India for 21 days. The Press Information Bureau of India released two separate PSA videos of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon asking people to maintain social distancing on its Twitter handle.

Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon urges everyone to follow social distancing in PSA videos

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon recently joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who urged people to stay at home during the lockdown, after several reports of people breaking the law started emerging. Previously, Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor took to social media to preach the importance of social distancing to their fans.

In PIB's recent tweets, both Arjun and Kriti shed some light on precautionary measures that need to be undertaken by everyone to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 In India. They also asked everyone to abide by the instructions given by the officials and health experts regarding Coronavirus. Check out their tweets below:

.@kritisanon asks people to maintain #SocialDistancing while stepping out to buy groceries and to wash hands effectively#IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/DD9KSU2gxO — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 1, 2020

On the career front, the release date of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed by the makers of the film due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role alongside Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2011's Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film is titled Mimi and slated to release in July 2020.

(Image credit: PIB Twitter)

