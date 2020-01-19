Kriti Sanon Is A Total Boss Lady As She Slays On The Cover Page Of A Magazine

Kriti Sanon is currently in a very happy space with her latest films Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 emerging as box office successes. However, the actor also makes heads turn for her sartorial choice too.

The Arjun Patiala actor recently graced the cover page of an esteemed magazine wherein she upped her winter fashion by several notches. Kriti can be seen slaying the boss lady look in brown leather pants which she paired with a blue velvet top along with a fleece checkered jacket.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor looked effortlessly gorgeous in the Coach outfit. She paired up the look with a radiant makeup and her hair tied up to a neat bun.

Kriti will soon be seen in the film Mimi

She paired up the look with a wristwatch and we can definitely take cues from her to slay a winter attire with ease. On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for her much-awaited film, Mimi. The film would mark her first solo film as an actor.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is reportedly going all out in her preparation for the role of a surrogate mother in the film as she is going to undergo extreme physical transformation by gaining 15 kilos of weight to play the role. Kriti Sanon has always had a lean figure so it will be interesting to see how her character would look in the film based on the topic of surrogacy.

Kriti has increased her calorie intake for the film

As per reports, Kriti said it will be difficult for her to gain so many kilos as she will have to fight against her body's metabolism for transforming into the role. She has reportedly also increased her calorie intake to gain the kilos in a short amount of time by following a no holds barred diet which includes cheese, desserts, ghee, junk food, fried stuff, potato, sweet potatoes, and other such high carb and fatty food items.

According to reports, the Panipat actor also had to increase the quantity of every meal and often eat even when she's not hungry. The actor reportedly wants to ace the look in the role that is extremely close to her heart and is also willing to not take up any other work while she works on this massive body transformation.

