Kriti Sanon Is Excited To Play Surrogate Mother In Upcoming Film 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Mimi. The actor will be reuniting with Pankaj Tripathi in this film after having worked with him in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing a young surrogate mother in the film, has recently expressed excitement about being part of Mimi, which has an unusual story by Bollywood standards.

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Kriti Sanon discussed her association with the film and expressed her excitement to be a part of the project. She also revealed that while the movie is based on the subject of surrogacy, it actually is the story of a young girl who aspires to become an actor. She added that the girl is a dancer in Mandawa and she eventually ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Then, the things that follow change her life and also change her as a person.

Kriti Sanon further added that the film mostly revolves around her — the character Mimi. She also stated that it is a very entertaining and beautiful script. It is one of the most beautiful scripts that she has read and that the fans will find that it has a lot of situational humour. There will also be a lot of characters that the viewers will take back home, according to the actor. Kriti Sanon also revealed that they have already shot around 40% of the film and that it is based in Rajasthan.

About Mimi: Cast and other details

Directed by Luka Chuppi-fame Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy and features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in the lead. The film is slated to release next year.

