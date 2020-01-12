Kriti Sanon Welcomes New Member To The Family: 'Girlfriend Or Sister, Yet To Be Decided'

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to make an announcement of welcoming a new member to the family. The 'Panipat' actress welcomed a new pet — Phoebe, who will now give company to Kriti's first pet dog — Disco. Sharing some adorable pictures with sister Nupur Sanon, the cute little furball looked adorable. Talking about her role in Disco's life, Kriti said they are yet to decide whether Phoebe will be his girlfriend or sister.

Nupur Sanon wrote: "Meet the newest member of our family — PHOEBE SANON. She’s adddddddorable to another level!!:”) PS: it’s pronounced as ‘Fee bee’#PhoebeSanon." Tahira Kashyap dropped a comment saying: "Gosh so cute." [sic] Kriti's love for dogs is no secret. At a brand launch recently in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon spoke about being a pet-parent and revealed that she was earlier scared of dogs but eventually started liking them while growing up but from a distance."

Later when she moved out of Delhi to pursue acting in Mumbai, it was reported that loneliness crept in and that's how she developed a strong affinity towards pets. An avid animal lover Kriti Sanon spoke about Disco and said, "He taught me to be able to be a balance of sweet and generous and also a strict parent." While Kriti keeps her fans updated about Disco's activities, fans can't wait for her to share more fun things about Phoebe.

