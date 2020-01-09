Kriti Sanon Says She Is Excited For Mimi' As It Is First Movie That She Will Be Headlining

Kriti Sanon garnered much fame and appreciation for her performances in 2019. The actor talked to IANS about how she has grown as an actor. Sanon also shared her excitement for her upcoming movie Mimi.

Kriti Sanon excited for Mimi

Kriti Sanon will be appearing in a movie named Mimi, which will release in 2020. The actor will be playing the role of a surrogate mother in the movie. While talking to IANS, Kriti shared her excitement for Mimi. The actor said that she is excited because it is the first film where she plays the protagonist and has added responsibility for the movie to perform well. Sanon said that the topic of the film is important, and not many movies have explored the theme. She also shared that she is happy to work with people who have managed to create such a movie.

Kriti talked about how she has also evolved as an actor. She said that she had no training or had not done been part of any acting school, nor does she have a background in films. She said that she has learned on the job. Sanon also said that her acting process is organic and spontaneous with no fixed formula. She revealed that one must be able to understand the craft and work hard towards their goals.

Kriti also talked about analysing her work and that she is very critical about her performances. She also said that she is extremely critical of her performances. Sanon feels that if she is really happy or satisfied, then she might get stagnant. She claimed that she has learnt from her mistakes and that she has broadened her horizons.

