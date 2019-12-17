Kriti Sanon's Pic For 'Bang On Bollywood' Concert In Dublin Goes Viral, Actor Clarifies

The fact that Bollywood stars enjoy a massive popularity not just in India, but also abroad, is well-known. And there are always those who seek to misuse their fame to cheat people. Kriti Sanon faced this situation recently when a show in Dublin, Ireland was being promoted with her image. The actor clarified that the image was fake.

A fan tweeted to Kriti Sanon on Tuesday a promotional image of ‘Bang on Bollywood 11’, a New Year special show, with the actor’s image, to take place in Dublin on December 28. The fan asked, “@kritisanon are you coming to Dublin on 28th December at Temple Bar for New Years celebration & some kind of a gig. Tickets and promotions are going viral with your pic on it. Please confirm before we buy tickets. Thanks.” (sic) Kriti clarified, “Nope! This is fake!”

Here’s the post

This is not the first time that a Bollywood star’s name was misused in a similar. Earlier this year, Salman Khan had also called out a promotional image that featured his photograph and his charity foundation for a show in Bijnor. He had then tweeted, “Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way...”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently in the news for the release of Panipat. Though mostly acclaimed by critics, the film did not live up to expectations at the box office. However, she delivered the biggest hit of her career with Housefull 4 earlier this year. The comedy entered the Rs 200-crore club. The Bareilly Ki Barfi star has two films in her kitty, Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and Mimi, which is her first solo lead movie.

