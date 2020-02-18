Kriti Sanon Jets Off To Best Friend's Wedding Amidst 'Mimi' Shooting Schedule

Kriti Sanon is among the most popular actors in the industry. She was last seen in the historical war drama film Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actor is currently making headlines for her next Mimi. Despite her hectic schedule, Kriti recently took some time off to attend her best friend’s wedding.

Kriti Sanon’s sweet gesture for her best friend

Kriti Sanon won many hearts with her super sweet gesture. Recently, post wrapping up the night schedule of Mimi, the actor travelled all the way to Goa to attend her best friend, Kriti Baveja's wedding, which took her 8 hours. After attending the event, Kriti headed to Mandawa in the night to resume her shoot the next day immediately. It is not every day when B-town celebs take time out for their loved ones despite such hectic schedules.

Kriti Baveja is said to be one of Kriti Sanon’s closest friends and the two were in the same college. The two spend time together whenever it is possible. There are several pictures of them enjoying each other’s company and having a gala time together. Take a look at a few of the best friends' pictures.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actor who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Whatever follows next, changes her life. It is for the first time when fans will see Kriti in such an unconventional role. For this film based on surrogacy, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character, as per reports.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai VhhaychyMimi, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Mimi is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

Image Source: PR

