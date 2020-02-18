Kriti Sanon's Antique Accessories Are A Must-have In Your Jewellery Collection

Kriti Sanon has been a part of super-hit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, among others. In all these films, she was seen donning fashionable outfits. Apart from her acting prowess, Kriti is also famous for having great fashion sense. Kriti Sanon can rock a retro-chic, glam, as well as casual style, look, effortlessly. In fact, Kriti Sanon is also well-known for her beautiful and different antique jewellery collection. Read ahead to know more-

All about Kriti Sanon and her elegant antique jewellery collection

Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a white lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. She has given her hair a centre partition and tied them at the back in a bun, along with a gajra. She has applied bold makeup. What is giving Kriti’s look the perfect touch is her antique jewellery, that includes her heavy floral bangles, heavy golden earrings and a big rusted ring.

Kriti Sanon is seen posing in a three-piece Indo Western set. She wore a multi-coloured bralette with a high-waist frill skirt. She has worn a cape jacket on top of her outfit and tied a black belt at the york. The actor has given her wavy hair a centre partition and left them open, also applied bold makeup. She has given her outfit the final touch by wearing multi-coloured stones, bejewelled bangles, and a neck-piece.

Kriti Sanon has worn a black Anarkali with red floral design printed on it. She has tied her hair in a bun and applied natural makeup and blood-red lipstick. She has worn oxidised long earrings and multiple rings, that’s making her look as elegant as ever.

