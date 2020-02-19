Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Baby Bump In LEAKED Pic From 'Mimi' Sets; Check It Out

On February 18, a fan page of popular Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon leaked a picture from the sets of her upcoming film, Mimi. The leaked picture has the actor sporting a baby bump. The Laxman Utekar directorial will see Kriti Sanon playing the role of a surrogate mother.

RT if you can't wait to watch her play yet another fabulous role onscreen. 😍#Mimi #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/1tmshujj3U — Kriti Sαnon's caƒє (@KritiSanonCafe) February 18, 2020

The picture sees Kriti in a salwar suit and a brown sweater, sitting on the stairs. With hair tied in a ponytail, she is seen wearing an intense expression. The picture, in no time, stormed the internet leaving fans intrigued about the movie.

The movie, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and popular Marathi actor Saie Tamhanar in the lead, is reported to be the official remake of National Award-winning Marathi movie, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The movie released in 2011 talked about how foreigners are opting for young Indian women for surrogacy.

Mimi produced by Dinesh Vijan, under his banner Maddock Films, is reported to hit the silver screen soon. Reports also suggest that the Raabta actor had to put on 15 kgs for her role in Mimi.

Meanwhile, the actor is reported to join the sets of Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, soon after she completes the shooting of Mimi. Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is directed by Housefull 4 fame Farhad Samji.

In an old interview, Samji revealed that Kriti Sanon has equal screen time as Akshay Kumar, and according to him Bachchan Pandey will prove to be one of Kriti's best work till date. The movie that is reported to be in the pre-production stage, will soon go on floors.

