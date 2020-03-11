Kriti Sanon's Obsession With Bold Nail Paint Shades Is Evident From These Photos

Kriti Sanon is one of the much-talked-about actors in B-town currently. Be it her distinct movie choices, fashionable outfits or rumoured relationships, Kriti Sanon always manages to make headlines. Even though Kriti Sanon's last release Panipat could not live up to its hype, her stupendous performance in the film was highly lauded by the audience. Within just six years into the Hindi Film Industry, Kriti Sanon has managed to carve a niche for herself.

Irrespective of being from a completely non-filmy background, the Heropanti actor has made it big on her own merit. Kriti Sanon enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, and her Instagram handle is filled with her photos in gorgeous outfits. Be it her makeup, hair or fashion choices, Kriti Sanon sure knows how to ace it all. However, we can't fail to notice Kriti's obsession with bold nail paint shades. In most of Kriti Sanom's Instagram photos, she can be seen donning some bold and beautiful nail paint colours. Take a look-

Kriti Sanon's love for bold nail paints in quite evident in these pictures

Grey Nails

Kriti looks ravishing in this Instagram photo of hers. Her bluish-grey nail paint compliments her ethnic outfit beautifully.

Matte Black Nail Colour

The Dilwale actor makes heads turn with her outlandish outfit and her bold matte black nail paint is going really well with her stunning attire.

Chocolate Brown Nail lacquer

Kriti Sanon looks enchanting in this fusion ensemble. But what attracts our attention most in these pictures is her chocolate shade matching nail-paint.

Black Gel Nails

Kriti Sanon looks bewitching in this picture. Her black gel-nail colour is truly suiting her overall look, and accentuating it to a great extent.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Mimi. The film revolves around the concept of surrogacy and Kriti Sanon has actually gained oodles of weight to look her part in the film. Mimi is Laxman Utekar directorial and also stars Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Exclusive- @kritisanon from the sets of Mimi !



RT if you can't wait to watch her play yet another fabulous role onscreen. 😍#Mimi #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/1tmshujj3U — Kriti Sαnon's caƒє (@KritiSanonCafe) February 18, 2020

Images Credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram

