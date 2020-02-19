Kriti Sanon To Star Alongside 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Co-star Rajkummar Rao In Upcoming Comedy

The Bareilly Ki Barfi duo, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will reportedly reunite for Dinesh Vijan’s situational comedy flick. In the movie, the two actors will supposedly adopt the characters played by Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal as their parents. Opening about this yet-untitled comedy starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, and Dimple Kapadia, Dinesh Vijan revealed important tidbits from the movie.

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s new comedy

The movie is apparently about two orphans, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s characters, who get married. But both crave for the love of parents. In a moment of weakness, they decide to adopt parents.

This is where Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia come in. After bringing the older couple home, the comedy follows, but in the bargain, Rajkummar and Kriti’s marriage almost gets destroyed.

In an interview with a daily portal, producer Dinesh Vijan reportedly said that he has tried to weave a comic story around a serious issue. Like Bala, Luka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, and the upcoming movie Angrezi Medium, his intention has been to show the world the real problems that lie in the society.

Talking about this yet-untitled comedy, Dinesh reportedly said that he has tried to do the same.

However, he added that the premise of the movie has not been inspired by any single particular incident. He has tried to spin a “crazy comedy with our unique tadka”.

He also revealed that he had been in talks with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon about another story. But when that did not seem to be working out, he sketched out this idea of his reportedly over a cup of coffee. He also added that the actors were enthusiastic about the idea and agreed to work with him even before the script was actually written.

This untitled comedy will mark the Bollywood debut of a Gujrati director, Abhishek Jain. He had previously assisted Ram Madhvani in shooting ad campaigns, Subhash Ghai in Yuvraaj and Black & White, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Chenab Gandhi and Guzaarish. The film is expected to go on floor in mid-March and will be shot in Delhi.

