Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kriti Sanon's Baby Photo With Her Great Grandma Is Unmissable

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is popularly known for her roles in Heropanti, Luka Chupi and Panipat. Kriti Sanon's family is very active on their social media pages. Her mother, Geeta Sanon recently shared a rare picture of Kriti from her childhood. This unseen picture of Kriti is with her great grandmother. Take a look a the rare photo of the actor.

Kriti Sanon's unseen photo

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon shared an unseen picture of the actor on her social media. It is a picture of the actor with her great grandmother. Kriti's mother wrote that this rare picture is very close to her heart because it connects four generations of Kriti Sanon's family. Baby Kriti is dressed in a cute pink frock, sitting on Geeta Sanon's grandmother's lap. She looks adorable as she is looking away from the camera innocently at something. Take a look at this unseen picture of Kriti:

Image Source: Geeta Sanon's Instagram

Other unseen Kriti Sanon photos

Kriti Sanon's mother often shares pictures of her and her sister Nupur Sanon. Her page is flooded with Kriti Sanon's family pictures. She recently shared a collage on Daughter's Day. In the first picture she is posing with her daughter Nupur while in the other picture, she is posing with her husband and Kriti. She wrote, "my all days, all hours, and every breath is for them." Take a look:

She also shared a picture of her daughters when they were babies. Kriti Sanon looks adorable in her mushroom cut haircut sporting a yellow tee. She is lying on the bed while baby Nupur is trying to stand and look right into the camera. She also posted Kriti Sanon's childhood picture on her birthday. Kriti flaunts her haircut in the picture and looks at the camera with her adorable innocent smile. Take a look at their cute childhood pictures:

Kriti Sanon on the work front

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the film Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal. Her film with Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2 is also much awaited. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film is called Mimi and is directed by Laxman Utekar. It features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar along with Kriti.

