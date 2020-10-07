Kriti Sanon Pens Poetry, Varun Dhawan's 'social Distancing' Comment Steals The Limelight

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been treating her fans with poetry and thoughts on different digital platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor’s photo alongside a text that she wrote. Here is everything to know about Kriti Sanon’s recent Instagram post.

Kriti Sanon shares poetry, Varun Dhawan's comment steals the limelight

Actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself through her official account on October 7, 2020, Wednesday. The photo features the star in a leopard-printed bralette teamed up with a leather garment. The actor has covered her shoulders with a stylish brown jacket featuring balloon sleeves. For a rounded off look, she has sported vivid neckpieces and has kept her hair loose to match with the ensemble.

Kriti Sanon’s post also features her poetry. The actor has penned, “That moment that gaze when you look at him and see the reflection of your love pour into his eyes… not a word spoken but what a conversation that is”. She signed it by writing her name in the end.

In the caption accompanying her picture on social media, Kriti Sanon wrote, “if you’ve ever felt it, you’d know what I’m talking about… ðŸ’œðŸ’œ”. The actor also added hashtags such as Be My Poetry, Just Scribbling, and Poetic Soul to define her post. Check out Sanon’s Instagram photo:

Response to Kriti Sanon's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Kriti Sanon garnered more than 2, 93, 000 likes and over 1900 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor dropped their response to the picture. Her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan wrote a hilarious line in the comment section. He penned, “Right now you must only follow this rule #social distancing”.

Meanwhile, others applauded her poetry and mentioned how gorgeous she looked. On the other hand, various people posted a series of emoticons in comments such as hearts, heart-eyed emoticons, bombs, sparkle, and fire, to name a few. Check out the response to Kriti Sanon’s Instagram photo:

