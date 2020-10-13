Kriti Sanon Wishes 'Mumzoo' Geeta Happy Birthday, Friends & Fans Pour In Their Wishes

Actor Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon is celebrating her birthday today on October 20, 2020. Kriti took to her Instagram and wished her mom with a set of adorable pictures accompanied with a sweet caption. Take a look at the post.

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Post

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram as she wished her mom a Happy Birthday along with a set of pictures of the two. In the first two pictures, Kriti and her mother were in a pool and her mom sat on a pink flamingo float, while the third was a throwback picture of the two at a beach when Kriti was a kid and they made sandcastles. The first picture has ‘Happiest Birthday Mumzoo’ written on it while the last one has ‘Happiest Birthday My Happiness, Love You Mumma,” written on it.

Kriti’s caption for the post said – “May you always enjoy every moment of your life with this amazing smile of yours… You are the HAPPINESS of our house, the life, the blessings, the values, the pillar of strength as well as the baby of the house!! Happiest Birthday Mumma! I Love you alottt Geetuuu". Several people from the industry dropped loving comments and wishes. Kriti’s fans also wished her mom and showed love in the comments. Have a look here.

Kriti’s sister, Nupur Sanon also posted their mother’s birthday on her Instagram feed. She shared a video of the two as they adorably grooved to some old school Bollywood tunes. With a long caption she wished her mom and spoke about their bond, her caption said - Happy birthday Mumzoo ♥ï¸ @geeta_sanon You’re the most amazing,beautiful,happening woman I know!! The cutest!! The most adorable!! GEETU ðŸ§¸…

Kriti Sanon on the work front

Kriti Sanon is to be seen next in Bachchan Pandey, which also features Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal. Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 will see her reprising her role from the first part. Kriti will also be a part of the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which won the National Award in 2011. The movie will be titled Mimi. It will be directed by Laxman Utekar and star Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar alongside Kriti Sanon.

