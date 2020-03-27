Kriti Sanon Shows Off Her Mesmerising Dancing Skills In These Bollywood Songs

Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood actor who has been lucky enough to get some amazing dance numbers to showcase her dancing skills. Right from her first movie Heropanti, Kriti's films have had some iconic songs that showcase her amazing dancing skills. Take a look at the list where she definitely gives some dancing goals to her fans and all dance lovers.

Kriti Sanon's must-watch dance songs

The song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe featured in the horror movie titled Stree. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana playing important roles in the movie. This heavily popular dance song was sung by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi and Sachin-Jigar.

Aira Gaira

The song Aira Gaira featured in the Karan Johar produced movie Kalank. Singers Antara Mitra, Javed Ali, Tushar Joshi & Akashdeep Sengupta have lent their voice to this dance number. Reportedly, a huge number of musicians were used for the music of this song which is given by Pritam. The star cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

Sweety Tera Drama

The song Sweety Tera Drama is from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. After the movie's success, her career path saw a new height. The song is in the voices of Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey & Shraddha Pandit while the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the rap part is sung by Pravesh Mallick. Reportedly, Kriti Sanon considers the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi is an important part of her career.

Main Tera Boyfriend

The song Main Tera Boyfriend is sung in the voice of established Bollywood singers Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. It featured in Kriti's movie Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Many people appreciated the lead pair's chemistry in the movie as well as in the song, and they were even linked up together after the filming of the movie.

