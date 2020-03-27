Mouni Roy To Kriti Sanon; A Look At Celeb-approved Dishes To Try At Home During Quarantine

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic has been spreading all over the globe, there are several preventive measures that have been taken all around the world. One of the most important of these is self-isolation. All the health officials and the government across the globe are asking their citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing.

In India, Bollywood celebrities are also abiding by the rules and practicing self-quarantine. There are many celebrities who are actively updating their fans about what they are up to during this self-quarantine period. Here's a look at celeb-approved dishes you can try at home during the quarantine.

Pizza

Mouni Roy shared a video on how to make pizza at home. Pizza is one of the quicky dishes you can try at home. Pizza doughs are readily available at the grocery stores. They can also be made at home with dry yeast, bread flour, salt, and sugar. Pizza toppings can be anything that one prefers to add. The most common pizza toppings are mushrooms, jalapenos, chicken, olives, cheese, and veggies.

Chia Dark Chocolate Pudding

Kriti Sanon recently gave a glimpse of her time in the kitchen as she posted a picture of delicious chia dark chocolate pudding made by her. Chia Pudding is an easy recipe made with simple ingredients that are milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chia seeds. The addition of chocolate is completely optional as per one's choice. Mix them, create a pudding-like mixture and refrigerate.

Also Read| WinCo Foods store hours and senior hours amid COVID-19 outbreak: Updated details

Butter Garlic Prawns

Sidharth Malhotra in his self-quarantine was seen trying his hands-on how to make butter garlic prawns. All you need is prawns, finely chopped garlic, butter and additional spices for flavour. First, season the prawns with salt, then add garlic and butter to a pan. Once cooked, add prawns and spices. Garnish it with coriander to serve.

Also Read| Ankita Konwar dons the Chef's hat, makes tasty & simple food during coronavirus quarantine

Healthy Noodles

Richa Chadha recently made noodles with broccoli, spring onions, garlic, sesame seeds, carrots, green peas, and garlic to show her fans that she can cook and doesn't depend on packaged foods during her COVID-19 lockdown. Noodles are readily available in markets or one can even replace it with rice vermicelli as Richa Chadha did. Cook your noodles in water with a pinch of salt. Choose all the veggies you like to put in your noodles. Saute them in a pan with butter and add soya sauce, chilly sauce, and vinegar to it. Then add noodles and give it a good stir.

Also Read| Delhi man asks netizens to help him with food as tiffin services shut amid COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read| Indian food blogger helps people cook dishes with limited ingredients during COVID-19 lockdown