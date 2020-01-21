Kriti Sanon's Silver Mini Blazer Dress With Pink Belt Is Total Fun; See Photo

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted in a mini blazer dress at filmmaker Ali Abbas Zaffar's birthday party in Mumbai. Kriti Sanon pulled off the shimmery outfit with spunk. Here's a photo of the actress.

Kriti Sanon spotted in a shimmery mini blazer dress

Kriti Sanon seemed to have had a mini photoshoot before she stepped out to the party. She graced her fans with the pictures on her social media. Often admired for her fashion choices, she made fans go gaga over her outfit once again.

The star donned a silver shimmery mini blazer dress. To top the look, she added a bubblegum pink coloured wide belt just above the waistline. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and chose an open hair look.

To accessorise the look, she added a pair of bronze hoops and complimented the jewellery with a set of bronze rings. As for her make-up, Sanon settled for a nude base with soft-pink eye makeup.

On the work front

Kriti Sanon has worked in projects such as "Raabta", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Luka Chuppi", "Dilwale" and "Arjun Patiala". After being seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the historical drama Panipat and another 2019 movie Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon also had a brief appearance in Kartik Aaryan's Pati Pati Aur Woh.

Some of Kriti Sanon's announced projects include Bachchan Pandey and Housefull 5. She will also be seen in Mimi directed by Laxman Utekar. The film will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Evelyn Edwards.

