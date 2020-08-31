KRK Compares IMDb Ratings Of His Film 'Deshdrohi' & Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'

Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt's 'Sadak 2' became the lowest-rated film on IMDb of all time after receiving over 65 thousand votes and getting a score of 1.0. The much-hyped union of the Bhatts with Sadak 2 has proved to be a damp squib. After intense trolling for the stars, the film’s trailer, and songs, amid the nepotism debate sparked in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial continued to receive flak upon its release online.

Controversial and self-proclaimed film critic and box office analyst Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK), took to his Twitter handle to compare the IMDb ratings of his film 'Deshdrohi' and Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2'. Produced by KRK himself, Deshdrohi is a 2008 film that tanked at box-office. The movie starred Kamal Rashid Khan, Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Zulfi Sayed.

ABOUT SADAK 2

Sadak 2 is the directorial return of Mahesh Bhatt after two decades, and also his first collaboration with Alia. The film takes forward the story from the 1991 film Sadak, of Sanjay Dutt’s character Ravi, who is seen addressing Pooja, before taking Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters on a journey filled with revenge, religion and twists. The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand, among others.

