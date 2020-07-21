Anurag Kashyap Answers KRK's 'whose Bollywood Camp Are You?' Inquiry With Blistering Reply

After Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to call out Kangana Ranaut for her "changed" behaviour and said that he will speak no matter what since he respects Kangana a lot, controversial film critic and box office analyst Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) asked Kashyap to think about himself and not the Queen actor.

'Who is yours in Bollywood?'

Tweeting from his second Twitter handle @KRKBoxOffice, the self-acclaimed critic asked the director "who is yours" in the Bollywood. Citing various "groups", KRK wrote, "Salman group? YRF group? Karan Johar group? Aram Nagar group? and you call yourself Bollywood!" KRK added "better you think about yourself, not Kangana! She is capable enough."

And sir @anuragkashyap72 can you pls let the world know who is urs in the Bollywood? Salman group? 🔔! YRF group? 🔔! Karan johar group? 🔔! Aram Nagar group? Yes! And you call Yourself the Bollywood!🤪 Better you think about yourself not @KanganaTeam! She is capable enough. https://t.co/mkvBIyLKG3 — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) July 21, 2020

Aram Nagar, mentioned in KRK's tweet, is a locality in Mumbai's Andheri West where many aspiring actors reside. It is also a place where many auditions take place. KRK's tweet did not provide the context about mentioning the place.

'I am busy for the next seven years'

Responding to KRK, Anurag Kashyap said, "You cannot even guess how many people I have in this city. Go and see IMDB, no one has done more films than me and no one has released more films than me in lockdown and I am busy for the next seven years. Thank you."

दुबई में दुबके महाशय @KRKBoxOffice । जितने लोग मेरे हैं इस शहर में आप अंदाज़ा भी नहीं लगा सकते हैं । IMDB जा के देखिए , मुझसे ज़्यादा फ़िल्में किसी ने नहीं की हैं और लाक्डाउन में भी मुझसे ज़्यादा रिलीज़ किसी की नहीं हुई है और अगले सात साल तक बिज़ी हूँ । धन्यवाद https://t.co/wm1UbfCfDf — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

READ | Anurag Kashyap presumes Ranvir Shorey's 'crusader-to-flunky' mention is for him; explodes

READ | 'Choked' fans reactions: Netizens are loving the latest Anurag Kashyap piece

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday not only claimed that Kangana is being “used,” but also voiced his concerns for the actor who he said was once his “good friend”, in the context of her interview on Republic TV.

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

("I watched Kangana's interview. At one time she used to be a very good friend of mine. She used to boost my confidence with her nod for all my films. But I don't know this new Kangana. I also saw her scary interview from after Manikarnika's release")

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

("I will say, team Kangana, it's enough. And if your own people don't see this then it can only be that you are being used and nobody is truly yours. The rest is yours to decide, say about me what you will.")

However, the Kangana Ranaut’s team hit back at the director, calling him ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’ and claiming that he is now “protecting movie mafia”.

Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia 👏👏👏 https://t.co/PjP9JJ3Ymy — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

READ | Anil Kapoor shares glimpse of revenge drama 'AK vs AK' also starring Anurag Kashyap

READ | Tisca Chopra's film 'Socha Na Tha': Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, & others team up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.