Rashami Desai Justifies Being Excited For 'Sadak 2'; Says 'I Will Stand For Justice'

After facing backlash Rashami Desai clarifies why she was excited about Sadak 2. Check out her whole tweet. Meanwhile, Sadak 2 has released on August 28th.

Rashami Desai

TV actor Rashami Desai recently shared an elaborate Instagram post after she was trolled for being excited about the Sadak 2 movie release earlier. The actor then took to Twitter yesterday and clarified about her stand on the Sadak 2 controversy. She stated that she will always be with justice. She wrote "My last story, has had people wonder my loyalties! Just wanted to put things out loud and clear! I am and will always stand for justice! There are no two ways about that!" Check out her tweet. 

Rashami was earlier trolled on her tweet where she mentioned that she "Cannot wait to watch Sadak 2. While I love Aditya, this one is for Sanju baba! Get well soon!" She has never shied away from her trolls and she can be often seen with her bold opinions on social media. She rose to fame with the TV serial Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

'Sadak 2' IMDb ratings

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 recently became the 'lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb' on the basis of its 35k votes. The Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer has now gone on to become the lowest-rated film on IMDb. Sadak 2’s score on IMDb currently stands at 1.0 after 36,123 votes.

The movie-rating platform’s list of ‘Bottom 250’ is now led by one of the most recent Bollywood films. The lowest that a person can rate a film on the IMDb website is 1, and the highest is 10.

Image courtesy: IMDb website

Negative reviews on 'Sadak 2'

The Sadak 2 trailer recently became the third most disliked video in the world with 12 million dislikes. Makers of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 dropped the trailer of the movie on August 11. And, within four days became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. Sadak 2's trailer has garnered over 12 million dislikes while the number of likes was 712k. 

 

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 released film that had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after many years.

Reportedly, the film is about a man named Ravi (played by Sanjay Dutt) who is depressed. Alia Bhatt in the trailer seems vengeful so as to take revenge from a godman and expose his bad deeds. Aditya Roy Kapur plays her love interest in the film. The trailer soon shifts its tone from happy, vibrant to dark and gritty undertones after the antagonist of the film is revealed. 

Promo Image courtesy: Sanjay Dutt & Rashami Desai Instagram

 

 

