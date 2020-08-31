Rashami Desai Justifies Being Excited For 'Sadak 2'; Says 'I Will Stand For Justice'

TV actor Rashami Desai recently shared an elaborate Instagram post after she was trolled for being excited about the Sadak 2 movie release earlier. The actor then took to Twitter yesterday and clarified about her stand on the Sadak 2 controversy. She stated that she will always be with justice. She wrote "My last story, has had people wonder my loyalties! Just wanted to put things out loud and clear! I am and will always stand for justice! There are no two ways about that!" Check out her tweet.

Rashami was earlier trolled on her tweet where she mentioned that she "Cannot wait to watch Sadak 2. While I love Aditya, this one is for Sanju baba! Get well soon!" She has never shied away from her trolls and she can be often seen with her bold opinions on social media. She rose to fame with the TV serial Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Cannot wait to watch Sadak 2. While I love Aditya, this one’s for Sanju baba! Get well soon! pic.twitter.com/dXtkc3i6Pc — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) August 30, 2020

'Sadak 2' IMDb ratings

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 recently became the 'lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb' on the basis of its 35k votes. The Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer has now gone on to become the lowest-rated film on IMDb. Sadak 2’s score on IMDb currently stands at 1.0 after 36,123 votes.

The movie-rating platform’s list of ‘Bottom 250’ is now led by one of the most recent Bollywood films. The lowest that a person can rate a film on the IMDb website is 1, and the highest is 10.

Negative reviews on 'Sadak 2'

The Sadak 2 trailer recently became the third most disliked video in the world with 12 million dislikes. Makers of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 dropped the trailer of the movie on August 11. And, within four days became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. Sadak 2's trailer has garnered over 12 million dislikes while the number of likes was 712k.

#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: â­ï¸

Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

Review- #Sadak2#Sadak2Review

Rating - 1*/5 â­ï¸



Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical@MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever, In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAK

Sadak 2 is a cult DISASTER pic.twitter.com/VyZQjTAx9R — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 28, 2020

#Sadak2 - Rating â­ï¸

TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/65yJ6hbZDP — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 28, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 released film that had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after many years.

Reportedly, the film is about a man named Ravi (played by Sanjay Dutt) who is depressed. Alia Bhatt in the trailer seems vengeful so as to take revenge from a godman and expose his bad deeds. Aditya Roy Kapur plays her love interest in the film. The trailer soon shifts its tone from happy, vibrant to dark and gritty undertones after the antagonist of the film is revealed.

