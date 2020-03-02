KRK 'prays' For Coronavirus To Spread In India; Netizens Bash Him For Insensitive Tweet

Kamaal R Khan, who is known to be a self-proclaimed film critic and a controversial social media personality, has always grabbed several headlines for his brutal jibes on Bollywood movies, TV shows and some celebrities. He often receives severe backlash for his movie reviews or his sarcastic and insensitive tweets. It seems like the Deshdrohi actor has landed himself in trouble again after his latest tweet.

It is not a hidden fact that coronavirus has created an unimaginable fear globally as it has cost several lives in the places where it has been detected. Reportedly, some cases have also been detected in India which has caused an inevitable fear in the nation. KRK took to his social media to state his views regarding the virus, and his statements did not go down well with netizens.

KRK received some severe backlash for his latest tweet on coronavirus

KRK wrote on his social media that he is praying that coronavirus should come to India too. He gave the reason behind it saying that it would unite all the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians to battle the virus together. Soon, the netizens did not leave any stone unturned to troll him. Check out his tweet and the digs which the Twitter users took at him.

Netizens are trolling KRK with some hilarious tweets

I pray to GOD for the #caronavirusoutbreak in India as soon as possible. May be, we all Hindu Muslim Sikh Christians become brothers again to fight against #coronavirus! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 29, 2020

This man has lost it. — Leora Sinha🖤 (@leorasinha) March 1, 2020

I guess you've finally confirmed that you've totally lost your mind. The people of India are one. You don't need to spread a killer virus to unite them. If you notice the replies to your tweet. Your anti national tweet was in itself enough to bring everyone together against you. — Lokesh Chaudhari (@lokesh1973) March 2, 2020

Instead of speaking rubbish, you can start the relief & rehabilitation for all victims in #Delhi — Adil Khatri (@AdilKhatri12) February 29, 2020

#coronavirus ia serious issue — Sagar Auti (@AutiSagarR) March 1, 2020

