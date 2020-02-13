The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: KRK Claims Salman Khan Refuses To Let Sidharth Shukla Win

Television News

Kamal R Khan has claimed that Salman Khan is not ready to host the finale of Bigg Boss 13 because the makers want Sidharth Shukla to win.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is nearing and fans are wondering who will win the coveted title. Currently, there are 7 contestants present in the Bigg Boss 13 house including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Asim Riaz. It has been rumoured for a long time now that Sidharth Shukla is going to win Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Many fans believe that the finale is a battle for the second spot. Recently, taking to Twitter, Kamal R Khan has claimed that Salman Khan is not ready to host the finale only because the makers want Sidharth Shukla to win. Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour has been questionable throughout the season.

He was seen behaving aggressively multiple times on the big screen. Sidharth Shukla was primarily known to be in the news for his violent behaviour towards Asim Riaz as he was seen pushing him many times throughout various episodes. As per Kamal R Khan, Salman Khan doesn’t want Sidharth Shukla to win Bigg Boss 13 because of his aggressive behaviour on the show. The tweet also mentioned that there is a meeting that has been scheduled for the same.

Have a look at Kamal R Khan’s tweet here:

Here’s how fans reacted:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Delved Into The Contestants' Personal Lives

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Another Show, Reveals The Premiere Date

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Entered The Bigg Boss House This Season

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami Teases Salman Khan By Asking Him To Get Married

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
