Bigg Boss 13: KRK Claims Salman Khan Refuses To Let Sidharth Shukla Win

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is nearing and fans are wondering who will win the coveted title. Currently, there are 7 contestants present in the Bigg Boss 13 house including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Asim Riaz. It has been rumoured for a long time now that Sidharth Shukla is going to win Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Many fans believe that the finale is a battle for the second spot. Recently, taking to Twitter, Kamal R Khan has claimed that Salman Khan is not ready to host the finale only because the makers want Sidharth Shukla to win. Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour has been questionable throughout the season.

He was seen behaving aggressively multiple times on the big screen. Sidharth Shukla was primarily known to be in the news for his violent behaviour towards Asim Riaz as he was seen pushing him many times throughout various episodes. As per Kamal R Khan, Salman Khan doesn’t want Sidharth Shukla to win Bigg Boss 13 because of his aggressive behaviour on the show. The tweet also mentioned that there is a meeting that has been scheduled for the same.

Have a look at Kamal R Khan’s tweet here:

According to my sources #SalmanKhan is not happy with #ManishaSharma decision to make #SidharthShukla winner of #BiggBossSeason13 and Salman is refusing to participate in the finale. Hence they are going to held meeting tomorrow at 4pm! @ColorsTV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2020

Here’s how fans reacted:

I thought Salman takes money and does his job. Since when did he start thinking about what is right and wrong? 🤔



Itte din nai dikhai Diya Jo 40 saal me buddhe ko itna pamper Kar rahe the sab.#AsimRiaz only DESERVING#AsimForTheWin — Swarajita (@Swarajita2) February 13, 2020

