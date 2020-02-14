Valentine's Day: KRK Has Unique Reason To Not Celebrate, Netizens Say 'joke Of The Year'

Right from his claim to fame in Deshdrohi to his Twitter posts, Kamaal Rashid Khan is known for his unique statements. Be it his majorly negative and sometimes abusive reviews or his fun-filled tweets, netizens always enjoy it, though they might not take him seriously. The actor-critic once again delighted fans with his quirky Valentine’s Day wish.

KRK, as he is popularly known as, wished his 5.2 million followers on Twitter for Valentine’s Day. However, he himself did not celebrate and he had a hilarious reason for not doing so.

The Ek Villain actor joked that his girlfriend was busy celebrating V-Day with her three boyfriends. That is why he is planning on celebrating it on Saturday instead of Friday.

Here’s the post:

Wishing you all a very happy #ValentinesDay2020! I am not celebrating it today because my girlfriend is busy today to celebrate #ValentinesDay with her 3 boyfriends! So hope to celebrate it tomorrow!🌹❤️😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 14, 2020

Netizens had hilarious reactions to his post. Some called it ‘joke of the year’ and how ‘single guys should die’ over him having a girlfriend. One wrote that he had made a single’s day with his tweet.

Here are the reactions:

Tera girlfriend bhi hai?? Joke of the year😂😂😂 — Tista (@Tista65905058) February 14, 2020

Wow what a joke krk bro — Saleem Yusuf (@SaleemY90844123) February 14, 2020

U made our single's day with this tweet 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jay Doshi (@Jay_Doshi_09) February 14, 2020

Though not much is known about his family or personal life, KRK is married and has a son, whose pictures he keeps posting on social media.

KRK is currently in the news for his comments for the ongoing Bigg Boss. He recently claimed that Salman Khan was unhappy with Sidharth Shukla’s alleged win. Earlier, Hina Khan had slammed him for mocking him over her film Hacked.

