Anurag Kashyap Summoned By Police After Payal Ghosh's Allegation Of Rape & FIR Against Him

Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by the Mumbai Police over the sexual assault complaint and subsequent FIR alleging rape registered against him by Payal Ghosh. The filmmaker has been asked to be present at the Versova Police station on Thursday at 11 AM. It was confirmed on Tuesday that he was set to be summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation over the complaint.

Payal Ghosh had registered a sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station in Mumbai on September 22, three days after opening up on the alleged incident. She had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against Kashyap and security for her after claiming that he had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. This is apart from another complaint she filed with the Narcotics Control Bureau alleging he consumed drugs, and another complaint with the National Commission for Women.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Anurag Kashyap had been registered against Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, Payal Ghosh had also been interrogated over the statements by the Versova police, where she had registered her complaint.

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh is receiving support from politicians amid her battle for justice. Union Minister Ramdas Athavale joined her in addressing a press conference recently, where he warned the police of protest from his party RPI if action is not taken for seven days. The minister also helped the actor put forth her plea before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

