Kubbra Sait Shares A Sun-kissed Picture Of Herself As She Enjoys Her Time In Ireland

Actor and model Kubbra Sait recently took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture with her fans. She mentioned in her caption that she didn't mind looking short and chubby but loved the picture anyways as it was rare to see the sun where she was. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same:

Kubbra Sait's photos

In this post, fans can see that the actor is sporting a black wool jacket and is posing in the sun. Kubbra is seen in a make-up free look in the post. The actor is also seen smiling in the post and the back-drop of the picture is blurred out. She also added a location tag of - Limerick, Ireland.

Kubbra also added a small caption with her post. She mentioned that she didn't mind that she looked 'stubby'. Her caption finally read - 'It’s rare to see the sun out here... so grabbing a picture while I can'. In winter, Ireland and the UK experiences quite cold temperatures with daily showers of heavy rain.

Many fans liked the post and added positive remarks in the comments as well. One fan added that the actor did not look stubby but looked 'radiant'. Other fans just left positive emojis in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kubbra Sait's Instagram

Kubbra Sait is very active on her social media and keeps updating her fans and followers of her whereabouts and activities. In her last post, fans cans spot her in an elevator with heavy winter attire. She is also sporting a funny expression on her face. Her caption read - 'It’s the elevator beanie selfie kind of a morning. And yeah it’s 5:55 am for me'. Many fans added that the picture was quite funny. Take a look:

In terms of her recent work, she was last seen in the Netflix movie - 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. The film was directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It cast Konkona Sen Sharma as Radha Yadav "Dolly", Bhumi Pednekar as Kajal Yadav "Kitty", Amol Parashar as Osmaan Ansari, Aamir Bashir as Amit Yadav and Kubbra Sait as Shazia. The film received high praises from fans.

