Kubbra Sait Shares Still From 'Sacred Games' Set; Calls It 'the Scene That Didn’t Make It'

Kubbra Sait recently took to Instagram to share a still from her popular series Sacred Games. In the still, both Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are seen standing by the windows in their character costumes of Ganesh Gaitonde and Kuckoo. The actor shared the picture informing that this scene was omitted in the final cut. Kubbra Sait was seen in the role of Nawazuddin’s love interest who is a transgender in the series Sacred Games.

The actor shared the picture with the caption, “The scene that didn’t make it. Found this baby... #SacredGames @sacredgames_tv @nawazuddin._siddiqui ðŸ’¥ also was Day 1”. Take a look at Kubbra Sait’s Instagram post.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Kubbra Sait for the picture. Several users hailed her for her portrayal as Kuckoo. One of the users wrote, "Love love love kukkoo!!! You were incredible". Take a look at how fans reacted to Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's picture.

Kubbra Sait's Instagram post on Sacred Games

In July, Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram and posted a series of artworks based on Sacred Games. The three photos of cartoon illustrations of Kuckoo and Gaitonde are surely interesting as they give the characters an unforeseen twist. In her caption, the actor wrote - "know I’ve posted many many things today. Promise this is last one for this day. But? How could I not celebrate the day I was born into this world as an actor? Cuckoo Ka Jadoo ft. Gaitonde I mark the 2 year journey of this wonderful ballad". The actor posted the pictures in order to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Sacred Games.

In one of the artworks shared by Kubbra, Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been portrayed as the Joker, an iconic comic book villain from the DC canon. Whereas, Kubbra's Cuckoo was seen in the form of a clown card present in the deck, being withheld by Gaitonde. Whereas in another artwork, Gaitonde and Cuckoo can be seen hugging each other.

Sacred Games starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazudddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait and Amey Wagh in key roles. The story of the web series revolved around a troubled police officer in Mumbai, Sartaj Singh who gets a call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, asking him to save the city (Mumbai) within 25 days. And this countdown of the 25-day apocalypse warning keeps the urgency on. The first season of the series was a massive success.

