Kubbra Sait's Net Worth; Here's How Much Prosperity Did 'Sacred Games' Add To Its 'Kuckoo'

Kubbra Sait is an Indian actor who garnered a lot of fame from her performance in a web series, Sacred Games and was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She has received critical acclaims throughout her career and according to some reports from various media portals, this is her estimated net worth. Read on to know more.

Read | After Alaya F, Kubbra Sait Rakes In Compliments For 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Kubbra Sait’s net worth

Entertainment websites have stated Kubbra Sait reportedly has a total net worth of Rs 70 lac as of 2018. The actor has appeared in many Bollywood films, from Ready (2011) to Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) she has done a total of 7 movies. The actor has been featured in a total of 6 web series from the year 2017 to 2019.

Read | We Are Coming Back With A Trophy: Kubbra Sait On 'Sacred Games' At Emmys

Born on July, 27th, 1983, Kubbra Sait hails from Bangalore, Karnataka and graduated from NIIMS, Bangalore. Before becoming an actor, she used to work as an accounts manager with Microsoft in Dubai. Other than that the actor has won several awards like Miss Personality in Miss India Worldwide Beauty Pageant in the year 2009.

She is very active on social media and has a loyal fan base on it and is seen posting frequent updates on it. Kubbra Sait recently took to her Twitter handle and questioned actor Aamir Khan as to why has he kept silent over the violence that has been taking place in the national capital of India. This came after the actor was seen sending ‘love and concern’ to the citizens of China after the widespread of Coronavirus in the country, where he enjoys a huge fan following from. Notably, her brother Danish Sait also followed in the footsteps of her sister and went on to become a popular VJ and host-turned actor, with his latest film Humble Politiciann Nograj.

Read | Kubbra Sait Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Recommended Her For THIS Role

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read | 'How Deep Is Your Love & Concern For India?': Kubbra Sait Lashes Out At Aamir Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.