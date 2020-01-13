Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Net Worth, Career And Movies; Read More Here

Soha Ali Khan is a popular model and actor in Bollywood. She hails from a popular Bollywood family. Her father was Mansoor Ali Khan while her mother Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actor. Soha Ali Khan is also the younger sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. Her career in acting started from the movie “Dil Maange More”. The movie was a phenomenal success. Her other popular films include “Rang De Basanti”, “Khoya Khoya Chand”, and“Tum Mile” amongst others. Soha Ali Khan’s one of the best performances in her acting career was in the movie “Antar Mahal”. She married to poplar Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu.

Image Courtesy: @khemster2

Kunal Kemmu, husband of Soha Ali Khan made his debut as a child actor in the film Sir which was released in the year 1993. Kunal Kemmu made his appearance as an adult in the movie Kalyug which released in 2005. Some of his other popular movies include Golmaal 3, Bhaag Jonny, and Blood Money amongst others. The star would be next seen in Malang.

Image Courtesy: @khemster2

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Net Worth

Reportedly, Kunal Kemmu earns about ₹2-3 Crore per movie. He has an estimated net worth of ₹21 crores, which he earned from his acting career. Kunal Kemmu also owns many assets and properties in Suburbs Bandra.

Soha Ali Khan is one of the richest actors in the B-Town, as she is also a member of the royal family. Her net worth is around ₹50 crores. The couple reportedly owns a plush flat in Mehr Apartment, Khar, Mumbai. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, both are passionate about cars and bikes. So the luxurious collections that they have in their garage are mentioned bellow.

Kunal Kemmu- Volkswagen Touareg SUV and an Italia bike MV Augusta 1090 in his collection.

Soha Ali Khan - Mercedes, Audi, Landrover and so on in her collection

Image Courtesy: @khemster2

Promo Image Courtesy: @khemster2

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

