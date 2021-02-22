Kunal Kemmu Bags Award For Best Actor At DPIFFA, Says It Is 'for The Entire Team'

Kunal Kemmu won the award for the Best Actor in a Comic Role at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 for his role in Lootcase. He then took to Instagram on February 21, 2021, to express how he was actually feeling on receiving the honour. He said that he dedicated the award to the entire team of the film. As part of his caption, he penned, “Honoured, Happy and Humbled! Best Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards". He further went on to mention that the award 'is for the entire team of Lootcase' and 'each one of who made the film shine with their talent'. He wrapped up his note extending gratitude to 'each and everyone who watched enjoyed' and wished well for him and the film.

Also read: Kunal Kemmu Posts Suave Pics As He Gets Ready To 'welcome Weekend With Vibe'

Kunal Kemmu bags Dadasaheb Phalke International Film award

Also read: Fans Share A 'Lootcase' Version Of 'Pawri Hori Hai', Kunal Kemmu Reacts

The picture that Kemmu posted showed the actor gazing lovingly at his trophy. He is leaning against the wall as he gently held the trophy and smiled down at it. Kunal Kemmu is wearing a red waistcoat over a white kurta. He is sporting oversized glasses and a buzzcut. Many of Kemmu’s followers took the opportunity to congratulate him on his victory all the while telling him that he completely deserved the award.

Also read: Kunal Kemmu's Fans Compare His Latest Photoshoot Look To Ranveer Singh

Other recipients of the award for various categories were:

Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak

Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii

Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty

Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan

Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram

Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

Album of the Year - Titliyaan

Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

Also read: Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 14 Years Of His National Award-winning Film 'Traffic Signal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.