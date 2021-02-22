Kunal Kemmu Bags Award For Best Actor At DPIFFA, Says It Is 'for The Entire Team'

Quick links:
Kunal Kemmu won the award for the Best Actor in a Comic Role at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 for his role in Lootcase. He then took to Instagram on February 21, 2021, to express how he was actually feeling on receiving the honour. He said that he dedicated the award to the entire team of the film. As part of his caption, he penned, “Honoured, Happy and Humbled! Best Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards". He further went on to mention that the award 'is for the entire team of Lootcase' and 'each one of who made the film shine with their talent'. He wrapped up his note extending gratitude to 'each and everyone who watched enjoyed' and wished well for him and the film.
The picture that Kemmu posted showed the actor gazing lovingly at his trophy. He is leaning against the wall as he gently held the trophy and smiled down at it. Kunal Kemmu is wearing a red waistcoat over a white kurta. He is sporting oversized glasses and a buzzcut. Many of Kemmu’s followers took the opportunity to congratulate him on his victory all the while telling him that he completely deserved the award.
