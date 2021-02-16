Kunal Kemmu's Fans Compare His Latest Photoshoot Look To Ranveer Singh

Kunal Kemmu seems to have taken a fashion lesson from Ranveer Singh. Kunal recently featured on a fashion magazine’s cover. The moment Kunal posted the picture on Instagram, many fans were quick to compare him to Ranveer.

Kunal Kemmu is extremely active on social media. His social media is proof enough of the fact that he loves to be experimental when it comes to fashion. His Instagram posts often showcase all the new hairstyles and outfits that he loves to try on. His recent magazine cover all confirmed the same.

Recently, Kunal Kemmu featured on the cover of a fashion and lifestyle magazine. He posted several pictures in one outfit from this magazine’s cover shoot on his Instagram handle. Kunal Kemmu’s latest post received immense love. Kunal captioned the post, “When you can’t choose one colour, wear them all”. This caption went well with the picture since Kunal was sporting a colourful and bedazzled bomber jacket and pants. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s latest Instagram post here.

The picture received plenty of likes on Instagram. Even Shahid Kapoor and TV actor Asha Negi commented on the post by writing, “Ohooooo” and Yeh bhi sahi hai” respectively. But more than their comments, a few fan reactions stood out. Many fans were quick to compare Kunal Kemmu’s style for this shoot to Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for eccentric style and his fearless approach towards fashion. So, when Kunal Kemmu’s latest shoot pictures were uploaded, one fan wrote, “Are you missing Ranveer?”. While another fan tagged Ranveer Singh in his comment said that he would like this look. Take a look at some of these comments here.

Apart from posting pictures from a magazine shoot, Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan. For his Instagram post, Kunal and Soha shared a picture of the two giving a funny pose to the camera. Along with the picture, Kunal added, the caption, “The fun in my funny. #happyvalentinesday”. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s Valentine’s Day post here.

