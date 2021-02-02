Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 14 Years Of His National Award-winning Film 'Traffic Signal'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu reminisced the 14th anniversary of his National Film Award-winning movie, Traffic Signal. The Madhur Bhandarkar directed film had received two National Film Awards—one for Best Director and another one for the Best Make-Up Artist. The film completed 14 years today on February 2, 2021.

Kunal Kemmu reminisces 14 years of Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu shared a heartfelt post on social media celebrating the 14 years of his social drama movie titled Traffic Signal. He wrote, "Here's to 14 years of this special movie. 'Silsila', a character that moulded my perspective towards many things in life. A big virtual hug to the entire team for their support & learnings I've received on shoots. And a big Thank You to my fans for their unconditional love. Reminiscing #14YearsOfTrafficSignal." He also shared his look from the movie, check it out.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter and shared several BTS pictures from the sets of the film Traffic Signal that features the star cast including Kunal Kemmu, Neetu Chandra, Ranvir Shorey, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film revolves around the life of beggars who would stand at a traffic signal in Mumbai. It showed several people doing odd jobs at the traffic signal to make ends meet. However, they get caught up in a chain of events that threatens the very source of their livelihood.

Kunal Kemmu's movies

Kunal Kemmu is known for his work in Hindi movies like Kalyug (2005), Dhol (2007), 99 (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Go Goa Gone (2013), Golmaal Again (2017), Malang (2020) and Lootcase (2020). Kunal was recently seen in the web series called Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi and Ram Kapoor. He will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2, which was announced last year. However, there hasn't been any update about it since then. The movie will be a sequel to the 2013 film of the same name which was helmed by the filmmaker duo Raj & DK and featured Kemmu alongside Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan.

