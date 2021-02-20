Kunal Kemmu Posts Suave Pics As He Gets Ready To 'welcome Weekend With Vibe'

Kunal Kemmu recently shared some new photos of himself, presumably from a photoshoot, spreading some weekend vibes. The actor shared four pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing camouflage pants with a white shirt and a black jacket. Kunal can also be seen rocking a pair of sunglasses with a reddish-pink tint. He shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Welcoming the weekend with a vibe". Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Kunal Kemmu's photo with hearts

Kunal Kemmu's photos on Instagram received quite a lot of love from his dedicated fans. Many of his fans responded to the photo praising the actor's attempt at the new look. Kunal's fans also left comments simply marvelling at the actor's new style while many of them left heart and kiss emojis on the photo showering him with love. Take a look at some of the fan reactions on Kunal Kemmu's Instagram photos below.

A glimpse of Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Kunal Kemmu is a popular personality on Instagram as the actor is an avid Instagrammer and loves posting photos and videos of himself. Kunal enjoys a following of 2 million on his Instagram handle. The actor often posts photos and videos of himself, his family, his previous work, upcoming projects and much more. Kunal keeps his 2 million fans updated with his life much to their delight. Kunal recently also posted some photos from another photoshoot looking stylish. He captioned the post. "Hazy frame, stylish vibe & it turned out like...". Take a look below.

Kunal Kemmu's movies: A glimpse of his upcoming projects

Kunal Kemmu is best known for his roles in films like Kalyug and Go Goa Gone. Kunal is also set to reprise his role in the much anticipated upcoming sequel Go Goa Gone 2. The producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan, had mentioned in an interview with Hindustan Times that the story of Go Goa Gone 2 will centre around the concept of aliens, unlike its predecessor which was a comedy flick about zombies. The film was slated for a 2020 release earlier but, like all others, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now set for a 2021 release. Take a look at the official announcement for the film below.

