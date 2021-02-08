Kunal Kemmu Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of 'Malang' And Two Years Of Web Debut 'Abhay'

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to celebrate the one year anniversary of Mohit Suri's Malang, the 2020 romantic action thriller which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. The film released on February 7 last year. Along with this film, Kunal also shared the two year anniversary of his digital debut with the Zee5 series Abhay, which aired its second season last year. Take a look at his throwback posts about the release of Malang and his web debut with Abhay here!

Read more| Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 14 Years Of His National Award-winning Film 'Traffic Signal'

Kunal Kemmu on one year of Malang and two years of Abhay

Malang was directed by Mohit Suri (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain), and starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. In this film, Kunal Kemmu played Michael Rodrigues, the antagonist. Malang was one of few box office hits of 2020 and Kunal's performance received critical acclaim.

In another Instagram post, he also celebrated the two year anniversary of his digital debut series Abhay which premiered on February 7, 2019, as a Zee5 Original. Kemmu played the titular character of Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case. The series also co-stars Chunkey Pandey, Ram Kapoor and Nidhi Singh in supporting roles. Take a look at his post here!



Read more| Kunal Kemmu Shares His 'bal Bal Bachche' Moment With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu's movies

Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated 14 years of the release of his National Award-winning film Traffic Signal on Instagram. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial had received two National Film Awards — one for Best Director and another one for the Best Make-Up Artist. The film was released on February 2, 2007, to critical acclaim.

The actor wrote on Instagram, "Here's to 14 years of this special movie (Traffic Signal). 'Silsila', a character that moulded my perspective towards many things in life. A big virtual hug to the entire team for their support & learnings I've received on shoots. And a big Thank You to my fans for their unconditional love."

Read more| Kunal Kemmu Wishes Soha Ali Khan On Their Wedding Anniversary, Check Out The Post

Kunal's last starring role was in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase (2020), a Hindi comedy thriller film which was released on Disney+ Hotstar and garnered positive reviews from critics for its humour and comical performances by the cast. The Go Goa Gone actor is married to Soha Ali Khan. They recently celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on January 25. Kemmu will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2, the movie will be a sequel to the 2013 film with the same name. The makers announced the movie in January 2020.

Read more| Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Celebrate Uttarayan By Flying Kites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.