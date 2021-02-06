Kunal Kemmu Shares His 'bal Bal Bachche' Moment With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

On February 6, Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the picture, Kunal Kemmu is seen making Inaaya's ponytail. The actor is captured candidly as he is focused on acing at a perfect ponytail for his little one. Kemmu added a funny caption with the post.

He wrote, "Baal Baal aur Bachhe. Sahi pony tail bana ke papa bal bal bachhe" (A perfect ponytail saves dad from kid). He also added several hashtags to the caption like 'My princess, little one and love'. Fans in a huge number were in complete awe seeing the picture. Several users also posted heart emoticons to appreciate the picture. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photo.

Kunal Kemmu reminisces 14 years of 'Traffic Signal'

Earlier, Kunal Kemmu shared a heartfelt post on social media celebrating the 14 years of his social drama movie titled Traffic Signal. He wrote, "Here's to 14 years of this special movie. 'Silsila', a character that moulded my perspective towards many things in life. A big virtual hug to the entire team for their support & learnings I've received on shoots. And a big Thank You to my fans for their unconditional love. Reminiscing #14YearsOfTrafficSignal." He also shared his look from the movie, check it out.

Kunal Kemmu's Traffic Signal is co-written, co-produced, and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. It stars Neetu Chandra, Ranvir Shorey, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead. Produced by Baldev and Kavita Pushkarna, and written by Sachin Yardi, it released on February 2, 2007.

Kunal Kemmu's movies

Kunal Kemmu is known for his work in Hindi movies like Kalyug (2005), Dhol (2007), 99 (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Go Goa Gone (2013), Golmaal Again (2017), Malang (2020), and Lootcase (2020). Kunal was recently seen in the web series called Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi and Ram Kapoor. He will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2, which was announced last year. However, there hasn't been any update about it since then. The movie will be a sequel to the 2013 film of the same name which was helmed by the filmmaker duo Raj & DK and featured Kemmu alongside Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Saif Ali Khan.

