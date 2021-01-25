Last Updated:

Kunal Kemmu Wishes Soha Ali Khan On Their Wedding Anniversary, Check Out The Post

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife Soha Ali Khan while wishing her on their anniversary. Check out the picture here.

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife Soha Ali Khan, while wishing her on the anniversary. In the picture, Soha is seen hugging Kunal while looking at the camera. Kunal is seen wearing a dark blue hoodie while Soha is wearing a grey and white top. The comment section is filled with wishes and heart emoticons. The caption of the picture reads, "Happy Anniversary my [heart emoji] @sakpataudi". Check out Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post. 

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2)

(Image Credit: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post)

Kunal's Instagram is filled with pictures of Soha and his kids. Be it candid pictures or a picture from their trip, Kunal surely showers love for his wife on social media. Check out the post where the two were captured candidly. 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2)

In another picture, the couple is seen sitting on a bike with their daughter Inaaya. All of them are seen wearing masks and helmet before going for a ride. Check it out. 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2)

On the other hand, Soha is often seen sharing a glimpse of Kunal throughout the day. On the occasion of their wedding, Kunal reposted the wishes on his Instagram story and also shared a video of him in the gym. While capturing the video of his gym, the actor added the caption, "For a relationship to work out, you need to work out too. #Anniversaryworkout." Check it out. 

(Image credit: Kunal's IG story)

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's wedding

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married on January 25, 2015. Despite having a low-key affair and wedding, they captured the fans attention. According to Bollywoodshadi.com, the couple met during the shoot of the movie Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. It all started as a friendship but Kunal proposed in Paris in the year 2014. Soha took to her Twitter to share the news with her fans. The couple got married a year later. 

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the web series Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor. He was also a part of the movie, Lootcase which released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actor will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2, the movie will be a sequel to the 2013 film with the same title. The makers released the poster of the movie in January 2020.

