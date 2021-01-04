Kunal Kemmu Gears Up For A Bike Ride With Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya, Says 'Time To Vroom'

On Monday morning, January 4, Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The family of three was all set to enjoy a bike ride in the city. While Kunal and Soha opted for casual outfits, their daughter wore a sweatshirt. The trio also wore masks and helmets. "Make room it’s time to Vroom," Kunal wrote in his caption.

As soon as the Lootcase actor's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Safe drive", whereas another fan penned, "Woohoo". Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Kunal, Soha and Inaaya's bike ride

Kunal often shares glimpses of his whereabouts with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. He recently posted a photograph with his daughter and penned a sweet note for his social media followers. The duo could be seen twinning in all-black outfits. Kemmu wrote, "It takes 2 to start a conversation. And the conversation can be about a million things. maybe even 2 million things! Stoked to see my Insta family grow." The actor further thanked his fans for the love, support, criticism as well as motivation. "Will keep doing what I do and will keep growing together," he concluded.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the movie, Lootcase, which released on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Aryan Prajapati, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey among others in pivotal roles. Lootcase follows the story of a common man and shows how his life changes after he stumbles upon a bag charged up with lots of money. Apart from this, Kemmu was seen in the web show, Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and Vir Das will reprise their roles in the upcoming outing, Go Goa Gone 2, which is the sequel to the 2013 film of the same title. The makers of the movie unveiled the title poster of the same in 2020. While the original film was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the sequel will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Producer Dinesh Vijan and Eros International reunite for #GoGoaGone2... Sequel of #GoGoaGone... Will take off where the original ended... Starts Sept 2020... March 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/FCm304xDeB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

