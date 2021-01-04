Karishma Tanna, Ekta & Ridhima Recreate Sridevi's Scene From 'Chaalbaaz'; Sussanne Reacts

On Sunday night, Karishma Tanna took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she alongside Ekta Kapoor and Ridhima Pandit was seen enacting late actor Sridevi's famous makeup scene from the movie, Chaalbaaz. While Karishma and Ridhima lip-synced the same dialogues, Ekta Kapoor spoke with a lipstick in her hand. The trio's fun banter left fans in splits.

As soon as Karishma Tanna's Instagram post was up on the internet, Sussanne Khan rushed to drop laughing emoticons on it. A user wrote, "Superb", whereas another fan wrote, "This is so hilarious." Many simply dropped hearts on the video. As soon as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner caught a glimpse of Sussanne's comment, she replied by saying, "We are mad." The video garnered 79,424 likes and still counting.

Karishma, Ekta and Ridhima's fun video

In the recent past, Ekta Kapoor shared the first look poster of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming web series, Crashh. The poster featured actors like Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, and Kunj Anand. “One crash, four siblings and a story of destiny. It’s true when they say, what’s meant to be will always find a way. A story of brother and sister; love and emotions! #Crashh streaming February 2021 on #ALTBalaji,” she wrote on Instagram. While Aditi Sharma was seen as Roshni in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Zain last appeared in the show, Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna.

Karishma Tanna, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie Lahore Confidential, alongside Richa Chadha, Khalid Siddiqui and Arunoday Singh. The film follows the story of how an Indian Agent falls in love with a Pakistani poet. The movie was slated to release on December 11, 2020. However, on December 10, ZEE5's team released a statement on social media that read, "#LahoreConfidential will now release in Feb 2021 due to a top secret reason. stay tuned for more updates!". The spy thriller is helmed by Kunal Kohli.

Ridhima Pandit appeared on the show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was then roped in for Haiwaan: The Monster. Further details about the actor's projects are not reported yet.

