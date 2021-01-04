Juhi Chawla Remembers Her Mother On Birth Anniversary; Shares Old Pic With Heartfelt Note

Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother. The actor shared the picture on the occasion of her mom’s birth anniversary. In the monochrome picture, Juhi Chawla’s mom is seen hugging the actor as they flash a wide smile for the camera. The uncanny resemblance between the duo is evident in the picture.

Juhi Chawla shared the picture with a beautiful caption where she mentioned that she would be ‘planting 1000 trees’ on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. She also added that she is 'remembering her, missing her, loving her and thanking her'. Take a look at Juhi Chawla’s Instagram post.

Fans in huge numbers complimented Juhi Chawla's picture. Several users also sent in wishes on her mother's birth anniversary. One of the users wrote, "I know your mother is watching over you and is extremely proud of you". Take a look at fans' reactions to the picture.

Juhi Chawla's missing earring

Juhi has been making headlines after she posted a tweet about her missing earring. The actor took to Twitter to ask for help in finding the diamond earring that she misplaced at the Mumbai International Airport. Her tweet read, "This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell." The actor asked her fans to report it to the police if found. She also stated that whoever finds it, will be rewarded. Take a look at the tweet below.

On the work front

Juhi Chawla was last seen in the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie marked the reunion of Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor on the screen after 11 years. She also made a special appearance in Shahrukh Khan's Zero featuring Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in the film Sharmaji Namkeen featuring Rishi Kapoor. This was the last film late actor Rishi Kapoor shot for.

