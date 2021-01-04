Kiara Advani Shares Stunning Photo In Beige Bikini As She Basks In The Sun; See Pic

On Sunday night, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and posted a selfie of herself in a beige bikini from the Maldives. She opted for a pastel yellow shrug and ditched makeup. Kiara kept her hands on her face to protect herself from the sun. She was seen relaxing on the hammock at the beach. Kiara’s photo went viral in no time as her fan clubs shared the post in huge numbers. The actor jetted off to the destination to ring in the New Year’s and has been sharing many glimpses from her getaway.

Take a look at Kiara’s bikini photo

Apart from this, Kiara also posted another selfie in which she donned a pink-white crochet bikini. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Swin, sleep, hydrate, eat, repeat.” In another post, she opted for a red printed buster and teamed it with a flowy skirt. Not to miss her bandana that stole the show. Kiara completed her look with a pair of reflectors. As soon as Kiara Advani's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, “Awesome”, whereas many went on to call her pic “stunning”. A bunch of fans simply flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Kiara Advani's photos

It was on December 30 when Advani shared a photo of herself in a backless gown from the Maldives. Meanwhile, the actor’s rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is also holidaying in the same place. However, the duo did not share any photos together. Both the stars were seen staying at the same villa and were also seen enjoying the water rides in their social media stories. Sharing a glimpse of his trip, Malhotra wrote, “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone. Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness.” Soon, his video was flooded with comments.

On the work front, the duo, Kiara and Sidharth, will be seen in the upcoming film titled Shershaah. On his 35th birthday, Malhotra shared his first look posters from the movie and wrote, "An absolute honour to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice." Shershaah will follow the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who passed away in the Kargil War.

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

