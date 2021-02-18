Soha Ali Khan Shares Picture With Adorable Dog Masti; Fan Calls Her An "elegant Beauty"

Soha Ali Khan, in an Instagram post, shared a picture with her precious dog named Masti. In the photo, Soha can be seen sitting on a platform near her window while little Masti gently tugs on her dress. Soha shared the post with the caption, "Masti and me !". Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post below.

Soha Ali Khan's photos; fans react

Soha Ali Khan's photos and videos often receive love and praises from her fans. Many of Soha's fans commented on her post praising her look and calling her "Gorgeous", "Beautiful" and much more while many of her fans left comments praising the cute little Masti. One of her fans commented on her beauty saying, "You are a beautiful blend of the fabulous looks of your parents". Take a look at some of the comments below.

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Soha Ali Khan is a popular personality on Instagram as the actress is an avid Instagrammer always keeping fans in the loop. Soha enjoys a following of 2.6 million on her Instagram handle. The actress loves to keep fans updated with her family, work and photos with her husband Kunal Kemmu much to the delight of her 2.6 million social media fan base.

Soha Ali Khan seems to love dogs as she welcomed the neighbour's dog named "Puri" to the building in an Instagram post just a few days ago. Soha also shared a video of her daughter Inaaya with her own dog Masti. Little Inaaya can be seen rolling "chapatis" while Masti eats his food. Soha captioned the video, "You are the chapati to my sabzi #inniandmasti". Take a look below.

Soha Ali Khan has appeared in a number of Bollywood films over the course of her career. Soha's films include Shaadi No. 1, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, 99, Mr Joe B. Carvalho, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and many more. She is best known for her work in the film Rang De Basanti which was about the revolutionary movement for Indian independence. Soha Ali Khan got engaged to Kunal Kemmu in 2014 in Paris. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have a beautiful daughter together named Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

