Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & Mother Soha Welcome A 'paw-some' New Member In Their Building; WATCH

Actor Soha Ali Khan often attempts to record some of her best moments with daughter Inaaya Kemmu. From her painting the walls of their house to enjoying time at the beach, the actor often shares videos and pictures featuring her daughter, on the internet. Recently, Soha Ali Khan introduced her daughter Inaaya to a pet dog owned by one of their friends from the building. She shared a video of herself holding a little puppy as daughter Inaaya looked adoringly and tried to play with it.

Soha & Inaaya welcome a new member in their building

Soha Ali Khan took Instagram and to share an adorable video featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and some kids from their neighbourhood. Soha Ali Khan, dressed in a maxi gown, was seen holding the little pup as her neighbourhood children hovered around to get a glimpse of the puppy. Along with the video, Soha Ali Khan wrote in the caption, "Welcome Puri to the building! Thank you @sumitcan and @ravneet_vohra for bringing this bundle of joy into your home and into our lives. We love being able to spend some time with him ❤️ #adoptdontshop #puppylove"(sic). The dog has been adopted by two of her close friends from the building.

Soha Ali Khan is a complete dog person and it seems her daughter has followed suit. Soha often shares pictures of her daughter playfully cuddling with dogs. She often takes to her Instagram stories to post pictures of Inaaya on playdates with the pets of some of her friends. Through her recent post, Soha also appealed to her fans and followers to adopt a dog instead of buying a foreign breed.

Soha Ali Khan shares her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple dated for a few years before they tied a knot in 2015. They were blessed with Inaaya Kemmu in 2017. Soha Ali Khan recently shared a picture from her first date with Kunal, adding in the caption, "Where it all began".(sic)

