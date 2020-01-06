Kunal Kemmu Reveals The Trailer Release Date For 'Malang'; Shares Poster Of The Film

Malang is an upcoming romantic action film that has been creating hype amongst the audience ever since the first look of the actors was released. The film is directed by Mohit Suri. The poster of the film was released by actor Kunal Kemmu on his social media handle. He has also revealed that the trailer will release on January 6, 2020. Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Disha Patani can also be seen in the poster.

Kunal Kemmu announces Malang trailer release with new poster

Kunal Kemmu recently released the poster of his upcoming film Malang, on his official Instagram handle. In the poster, a number of stills can be seen put together. Every actor on the poster can be seen carrying an intense look.

On the top, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen smirking as he carries a bearded look. On one side, there is Disha Patani and on the other, Kunal Kemmu. Actor Anil Kapoor can be seen laughing with a revolver. A number of shattered glass pieces can also be seen with stills from different scenes of Malang. The movie name, Malang, has been put up with the tagline 'unleash the madness'.

In the caption for the post, Kunal Kemmu has written “Sab Se Juda and Khud me Malang”. The film hits theatres across the country on February 7, 2020. He has added the trailer releases on January 6, 2020. Have a look at the poster here.

Read | Soha Ali Khan To Team Up With Husband Kunal Kemmu After 10 Years For A Project, See Pic

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali, Kunal Kemmu Celebrate Christmas; See Pic

Kunal Kemmu’s look in Malang

Kunal Kemmu recently revealed the first look of his character from the film Malang. In the picture released by the actor, He can be seen wearing a serious expression. In the caption for the poster, he has written that nothing is right when the fight is between right and wrong. Here is what he posted about his look in the film.

Read | Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Major Couple Goals

Read | Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Tongue-twister Fun Is Too Funny For Words - Clearly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.