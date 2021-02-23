Kunal Kemmu Shares Glimpse Of His Work Out As He Deadlifts 150 Kgs - Watch Video

Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to treat his fans with a new post. He shared a video in which he can be seen working out at the gym with heavyweights. In his caption, he spoke about the stepwise process of his weight training. He also explained the do's and don’ts of heavyweights.

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post

In the video, Kunal is seen doing a deadlift. He is seen in a grey t-shirt with black shorts and shoes. One could also see gym equipment in the background. He captioned his post by saying, “150kgs! That is currently my one rep max on deadlifts.” The actor said it is an exercise that he likes and it needs to be done right. He said proper form is paramount especially as one is building strength and adding weights. “Never ego train,” he said.

He added that it is not about how much one can lift but how well one can lift it and not injure themselves in the process. It took him two months of training to slowly build up to 150 kgs. He also advised that one should never just go and lift heavy weights directly. He said that just like how warm-up is important before any workout, one needs to get their muscle and body used to the weights that they are going to lift. He concluded by saying, “For some, this might be not very heavy but for me, it’s my one-rep max. Train hard train right #stepbysteprepbyrep.” Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's video below. Also, check out how Kunal Kemmu's fitness regime has inspired his fans and followers who left several comments on his post.

About Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu made his debut as a child artist appearing in the Doordarshan TV series named Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. Later, he made his film debut with Sir. He continued acting as a child artist in films such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman.

As a lead star, his popular films include Kalyug, Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, Kalank, Golmaal Again and many more. Last year, he was seen in two successful films - Malang and Lootcase. He also plays the titular role in the web series Abhay, which has turned out to be a major success. The actor will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5.

