Kunal Kemmu Congratulates 'Girl Gang' Of 'Bittu' For Getting Shortlisted For Oscar 2021

Director Karishma Dev Dube's Bittu has been chosen for the Oscars 2021 shortlist in the Live Action Short Film category. Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram to congratulate the 'girl gang' who made the short film. Here's Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story for the crew of Bittu and everything you need to know about the shortlisted short film.

Kunal Kemmu congratulates the 'Girl Gang' of Bittu

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu recently shared the poster of the short film, Bittu on his Instagram story. The poster says that the film has been shortlisted for Oscar 2021 for the Best Live-action short film category. Kunal tagged Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Guneet Monga and Karishma Dube and wrote ''Go, girl gang! Heartiest Congratulations." He also congratulated the entire team involved in the short film. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story:

Image Source: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

More about the shortlisted short film Bittu

The short film is inspired by a food poisoning accident that took place in a school in 2013. Karishma took inspiration from this story and shot it in the rural Himalayas where she grew up as a child. Bittu's plot revolves around two close friends and their friendship which then suffers due to an accident. It focuses more on the child's psychology than the incident itself. The short film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. They have presented the film under the banner Indian Women Rising which is a collective effort to encourage Indian female talent. The film does not have any known names as its cast as Karishma picked some local children and arranged theatre workshops for them.

Kunal Kemmu's photos

Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of himself dressed in a casual grey t-shirt. He wore a pair of black funky sunglasses and gave a serious look while posing for the camera. In the caption, he wrote that on Wednesdays he does not smile. He also shared a picture on World Pizza Day as he posed with a pizza. He mentioned that the picture was clicked at 4 am in the morning in New York. He added that he was 'jet-lagged, super hungry' and after hunting for a while he found this pizza outlet. Take a look at Kuna Kemmu's photos here.

