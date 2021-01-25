Soha Ali Khan pens lovable post for husband Kunal Kemmu on 6th wedding anniversary

Quick links:
Bollywood’s beautiful couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently ringed in their 6th wedding anniversary on January 25. To make the day extra special, Soha took to Instagram and shared a love decked picture while wishing her husband on the joyous occasion. While captioning the post, Soha expressed the importance of Kunal in her life.
In the picture, clad in a green kaftaan Soha can be seen looking endearing while Kunal compliments her in a yellow kurta. Kunal can be seen planting a kiss on Soha’s cheeks while pouring his love on his wife. While extending her wishes on the special day, the actress wrote, “Happy anniversary @khemster2 there is always a reason to belong to you.” Earlier in the day, Kunal took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife Soha Ali Khan, while wishing her on the anniversary.
In the picture, Soha is seen hugging Kunal while looking at the camera. Kunal is seen wearing a dark blue hoodie while Soha is wearing a grey and white top. "Happy Anniversary my [heart emoji] @sakpataudi"(sic). Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married on January 25, 2015. Despite having a low-key affair and wedding, they captured the fans' attention. According to Bollywoodshadi.com, the couple met during the shoot of the movie Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. It all started as a friendship but Kunal proposed in Paris in the year 2014. Soha took to her Twitter to share the news with her fans. The couple got married a year later.
On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the web series Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor. He was also a part of the movie, Lootcase which was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actor will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2, the movie will be a sequel to the 2013 film with the same title. The makers released the poster of the movie in January 2020.
