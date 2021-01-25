Soha Ali Khan pens lovable post for husband Kunal Kemmu on 6th wedding anniversary

Bollywood’s beautiful couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently ringed in their 6th wedding anniversary on January 25. To make the day extra special, Soha took to Instagram and shared a love decked picture while wishing her husband on the joyous occasion. While captioning the post, Soha expressed the importance of Kunal in her life.

Soha wishes husband Kunal on wedding anniversary

In the picture, clad in a green kaftaan Soha can be seen looking endearing while Kunal compliments her in a yellow kurta. Kunal can be seen planting a kiss on Soha’s cheeks while pouring his love on his wife. While extending her wishes on the special day, the actress wrote, “Happy anniversary @khemster2 there is always a reason to belong to you.” Earlier in the day, Kunal took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife Soha Ali Khan, while wishing her on the anniversary.

In the picture, Soha is seen hugging Kunal while looking at the camera. Kunal is seen wearing a dark blue hoodie while Soha is wearing a grey and white top. "Happy Anniversary my [heart emoji] @sakpataudi"(sic). Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married on January 25, 2015. Despite having a low-key affair and wedding, they captured the fans' attention. According to Bollywoodshadi.com, the couple met during the shoot of the movie Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. It all started as a friendship but Kunal proposed in Paris in the year 2014. Soha took to her Twitter to share the news with her fans. The couple got married a year later.

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the web series Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor. He was also a part of the movie, Lootcase which was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actor will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2, the movie will be a sequel to the 2013 film with the same title. The makers released the poster of the movie in January 2020.

(Image credit: Kunal Kemmu/ Instagram)

