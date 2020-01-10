Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Praised In Malang's First Song 'Chal Ghar Chalen'

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Directed by Mohit Suri, it is a romantic action thriller. The trailer of the film was out which gained mix responses.

Now the first song from the film, Chal Ghar Chalen is released. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. Read to know what audiences say about the song.

Chal Ghar Chalen song reactions

Loved the song #ChalGharChalen

just loved the chemistry of #AdityaRoyKapur and @DishPatani

in the video. 💖 Both looks

so dam good on screen... #Malang pic.twitter.com/BDdDym1LBC — Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) January 10, 2020

#ChalGharChalen is such a beautiful song bout grieving a loved one! Isn't that all we want in life? To go home with our loved ones feeling safe and complete! This song and the way #ArijitSingh has sung it can soften any hardened criminal! Emotional.😭💗https://t.co/vsHn5R6yow — ARMAAN's NUTELLA 💙 (@Sunaina224ever) January 10, 2020

Take a bow @Mithoon11 & @SayeedQuadri2 Sahib Kya bana dia hai Yar a Perfect chartbuster Passionate Ballad Super Super Super Beautiful ♥️😍#ChalGharChalen — Sharoon Rom (@SharoonRom) January 10, 2020

#ChalGharChalen is another heart-wrenching ode from @Mithoon11 after #Intezaar.

It tells the dreams, peace about love what we really want! Simple and peaceful. We can visualize the lyrics @SayeedQuadri2. Love you so much my fav #ArijitSingh @Atmojoarjalojo.Thanks all for the gift — Meghnad Dutta (@MeghnadDutta) January 10, 2020

Chal Ghar Chalen song

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug.

Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

