Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Praised In Malang's First Song 'Chal Ghar Chalen'

Bollywood News

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry in Malang's first song Chal Ghar Chalen receives praises from the audiences. Check out fan reactions and song.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
disha patani

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Directed by Mohit Suri, it is a romantic action thriller. The trailer of the film was out which gained mix responses.

Now the first song from the film, Chal Ghar Chalen is released. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. Read to know what audiences say about the song.

Chal Ghar Chalen song reactions

Chal Ghar Chalen song 

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug.

Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
