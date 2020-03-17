Kunal Kemmu's Transformation Before & After 'Malang' Is Astonishing; See Post

Kunal Kemmu last graced the big screen with Mohit Suri's directorial- Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The movie did moderately well at the Box Office and received good reviews from fans and critics alike. And now, Kunal Kemmu has been zeroed for Go Goa Gone 2.

But now that the Coronavirus outbreak has hit the city, the actor took to his Instagram to share a before and after transformation photo of himself, setting the internet ablaze.

Kunal Kemmu's transformation before & after Malang is astonishing

Kunam Kemmu is quite an active member of social media and keeps updating fans with his regular whereabouts. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the actor treated his followers with a throwback picture of himself depicting his 'before' and 'after' physique while shooting for Malang.

In the caption, he said, 'Now that gyms are shut, here's looking to what before and afters can be'. The Kalyug actor also highlighted some indoor work-out tricks. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post.

Also Read | 'Go Goa Gone 2' Release Date Postponed, Kunal Kemmu Reveals The Actual Reason; Read

Also Read | Ajay Devgn To Kunal Kemmu, Bollywood Celebs Wish Rohit Shetty On His Birthday

On seeing his picture, looks like Kemmu had lost quite some weight to get that chiselled physique for Malang. For the unversed, Kunal plays the role of Michael in Malang which is definitely a surprise package in the movie. His evil avatar received trails of praises from many. Kunal also received warm reviews from critics who spoke about his acting prowess in the film.

While promoting Malang, he opened up to an entertainment portal about his challenging character in the movie. In the interaction, the actor thanks fans for the pouring love his character got. He also exclaimed that to live to up to the expectations of the audience is something that keeps him on his toes with every movie he does.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu's Pumped Up Post On IG Gets Awesome Reactions From Amruta Khanvilkar & Fans

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Talks About Depression, Wonders Why A 'Like' On Social Media Is So Important

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.