Kunal Kemmu Talks About Depression, Wonders Why A 'Like' On Social Media Is So Important

Kunal Kemmu recently spoke about his perspective on depression and how it has been affecting people today. He was of the opinion that people talking about depression and seeking help is great. He also stressed how mobile phones have been impacting people today.

Kunal Kemmu, who was last seen in the film Malang, recently spoke about what he feels about depression and people talking about it. In an interview with a leading news portal, he said that according to him, the word gets thrown around a lot. He said he is happy that people are talking about it, learning about depression, and seeking help from professionals if needed. He said spreading awareness is something that will work for the disorder.

Kunal Kemmu also spoke about the use of mobile phones. He said that people have alienated themselves to a great extent for social media. He was also sceptical about how a like from a certain someone can mean so much to people. He also had a question in mind about people getting affected by trolls. Kunal Kemmu said that one must talk about problems instead of using search engines to search for an answer.

Kunal Kemmu’s Malang runs well at the box office

Kunal Kemmu’s latest film, Malang, has been successful in being a decent moneymaker at the box office. A report by a leading news portal suggests that the film has made close to ₹60 crores at the box office so far. The film had a lot of buzz around it owing to the star cast that included Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani, amongst others. Malang has been directed by Mohit Suri and is basically an action mystery film.

