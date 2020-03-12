Kunal Kemmu's Pumped Up Post On IG Gets Awesome Reactions From Amruta Khanvilkar & Fans

Kunal Kemmu has over one million followers on Instagram and he keeps them updated with his posts on a daily basis. Today on March 12, 2020, Kunal Kemmu took to IG to share his bulked up bare upper body picture. Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar is all heart-eyed over the picture just like many followers of Kunal Kemmu. Read more here-

In the picture, Kunal Kemmu is posing in a mirror selfie while flexing his muscles. He is showing his well-built biceps and forearms in the mirror selfie. If looked carefully one can also find Kunal Kemmu’s well-built abs and chests. According to the caption, Kunal Kemmu is just out of the gym as he still feels pumped while clicking the picture. Kunal Kemmu’s rugged beard look is also worth mentioning.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's photos

Check out Amruta Kanvilkar's reaction on Kunal Kemmu's photos

Check out fan reactions on Kunal Kemmu's photos

Snippet Credits Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Kunal Kemmu shared the picture on his IG with a caption talking about his ‘self-obsessiveness’ with regards to his gym body. He wrote, “Self-obsessed post-workout selfie. if only this pump lasted all day.” Kunal Kemmu received many positive and adoring comments from his followers. Out of all his followers, Amruta Khanvilkar was all heart-eyed over the picture. Some fans found the actor’s body, “nice” and some thought that he had amazing shoulders.

On the professional front

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in a psychopathic cop’s avatar in Malang, which performed averagely at the Box Office. Kunal Kemmu’s role, however, received rave reviews as per fans feedbacks. Kunal Kemmu will be seen next in his zombie comic flick Go Goa Gone 2. He is also shooting currently for his series Abhay. He will also continue his role in Golmaal 5.

